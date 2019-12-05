'Great for local shoppers' as Aldi open new Waterford store

Aldi’s nationwide expansion continued this Thursday with the opening of a new flagship Project Fresh store in Tramore, County Waterford, creating 14 new jobs.

Located on the Strand Road, the new store will be Aldi’s sixth in County Waterford.

Aldi now operates 140 stores across the country.

Featuring Aldi’s exciting award-winning Project Fresh layout and design, the new store boasts a large shop floor spanning 1254m², 112 free car parking spaces, wide aisles, and hi-spec fixtures and fittings.

The new store is part of Aldi’s €160 million investment in its Irish store network. Aldi has committed €100 million to constructing and opening 20 new stores, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60 million in revamping the layout and design of all its stores nationwide

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. Aldi was the second retailer in Ireland to achieve ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Aldi’s Waterford stores are deeply involved with their local communities. The stores have donated over 96,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities over €121,000 to date, while four Waterford charities have benefited from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme in the last six months, each receiving a €500 bursary.

Speaking at the store opening, store manager Stephen Tobin said: “The opening of Aldi Tramore is great news for local shoppers as we have the best grocery prices in Ireland. Our Swap and Save campaign continues and the goal of this campaign is to remind shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi."

He added: “The spacious award-winning Project Fresh design of our new store makes for an easy and enjoyable shop”.