'I'm a Celebrity's Ant McPartlin to relax and unwind in Waterford this Christmas'

TV star Ant McPartlin could return to Ireland to "relax and unwind" over the festive period, according to local reports.

The I'm a Celebrity star is currently in a relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett, whose family live in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

McPartlin accompanied his girlfriend to the sunny South East last summer, visiting Corbett's family in Carrrickbeg. He even took time out to pose for a photo with a pair of local ladies in a graveyard on the Dungarvan road.

Corbett is currently Down Under with McPartlin after he returned to co-present I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here alongside Declan Donnelly.

And according to a source close to the family, McPartlin and Corbett could return to Carrickbeg over the Christmas and New Year period. The sourced said: "They enjoyed their short stay here over the summer, spending time with Anne-Marie's family. Ant found it to be a nice, quiet place to relax and unwind from the busy life he's used to in London. Anne-Marie will want to spend time with her family over Christmas, and it's only a matter of time before we see them around the town again. It's such a short flight over that they could come over for a night or two over the holidays."