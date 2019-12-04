NEWS
Gardaí investigating assault on teenager at Waterford's People’s Park
Gardaí are investigating following an assault at Waterford's People’s Park this Wednesday.
A teenage male was injured in the incident.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.
