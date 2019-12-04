NEWS

Gardaí investigating assault on teenager at Waterford's People’s Park

Gardaí are investigating following an assault at Waterford's People’s Park

Gardaí are investigating following an assault at Waterford's People’s Park this Wednesday. 

A teenage male was injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300. 

