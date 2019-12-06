Popular Waterford walking trail to close next week

A County Waterford coastal will temporarily close next week.

The Dunmore East Coastal Walk will be closed to the public from December 9-13 for essential maintenance works.

Works involved include upgrade and improvement of the steps which access this walk from the Dunmore East side. It is hoped that these works will greatly enhance the visitor experience for all those walking the coastal trail.

