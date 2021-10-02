Search

02/10/2021

Events unveiled for Waterford Writers Weekend

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Megan Nolan, Sophie White and Séamus O'Reilly are just some of the names featured at this years Waterford Writers Weekend, an integral part of the annual Imagine Arts Festival.

The Waterford Writers Weekend opens on Thursday, October 21st and runs for four days with a variety of online and live-audience events on offer to festivalgoers. From workshops, masterclasses and readings, to poetry events, author interviews and discussions with some of the country’s foremost writers. A not to be missed weekend for writers and readers alike.

Some of the highlights across the weekend include a reading with Waterford native and one of 2021’s most celebrated debuts, Megan Nolan who will read from Acts of Desperation and speak about the process of writing her second novel.

Writer and podcaster Sophie White will speak about her bestselling essay collection, Corpsing: My Body and Other Horror Shows. The Observer columnist Séamas O’Reilly will be discussing his memoir ‘Did Ye Hear Mammy Died’ and the author of Leonard and Hungry Paul Rónán Hession will be discussing his latest release Panenka.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to join Nell Regan in the beautiful surroundings of Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore where she’ll talk about A Gap in the Clouds: A New Translation of the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu, this classic anthology of 'tiny, beautiful' Japanese poems.

Colm Keegan will judge the Waterford Poetry Prize and the final Writers Weekend event is a tribute to the city by award-winning Waterford poet Clodagh Beresford Dunne.

For those interested in spoken word rapper Nealo will talk about his career, process and what inspires him. For children, Niamh Sharkey and Owen Churcher will host A Field Guide to Leaflings and for schools, an opportunity to explore more about haiku poetry is on offer.

The Waterford Writer’s Weekend forms a major element of the annual Imagine Arts Festival and ensures the Imagine festival offers a leading literary offering as part of the overall festival.

In addition to literary events, there are art exhibitions, an Arts Trail and Art Shop featuring 10 different artists and art workshops. There is also a host of live music gigs with Aoife Nessa Frances, Junior Brother, Rapper Nealo, Carrie Baxter, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Tonos.

Live comedy with Colm O’Regan and Sean Murphy plus Theatre events including Spliced a Timmy Creed Production, Sylvan from Tinderbox Theatre Company, and Marbleface, which was the winner of last year's Imaginings competition which was hosted to identify and commission new artworks and lots more.

The Imagine Arts Festival will take place online and in-person in Waterford this October 15th to 24th, further details and tickets can be found at www.Imagineartsfestival.com

Monk arrest: Taoiseach expresses support for gardaí cracking down on gangland crime

Hopes for reopening of indoor events as pilot nightclub event takes place tonight

Tenancies Board slams landlords for 'unacceptable levels of non-compliance' as rent rises exceed legal caps

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media