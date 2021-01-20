PHOTOS: Waterford man, 99, to 'dance the tango' after receiving Covid vaccine at Dungarvan nursing home

HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) vaccination teams have been visiting nursing homes and residential care centres across Waterford over the last week to administer the Covid vaccine to residents and staff.

The photos above show the vaccine rollout at Dunabbey House residential nursing unit in Dungarvan last Saturday.

“I’ll soon be back dancing the tango again after this,” said 99-year-old Paddy Mooney from Bunmahon and resident at Dunabbey House in Dungarvan upon receiving his Covid vaccine from vaccination team members Kelly Whelan and Liz Carey.