PHOTO GALLERY: Waterford students receive top awards at WIT

Two past students of Waterpark College and one from De La Salle College were presented with prestigious awards at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) School of Business 17th Annual Recognition of Awards Ceremony.

Altogether more than 60 School of Business students were recognised for their academic achievements during the 2018/2019 academic year at event. The ceremony honoured continuing students' outstanding academic achievements in the previous year.

Tramore's Colm Kirby, who is studying Bachelor of Business (Hons) and is a past student of De La Salle College, was presented with the CIMA Management Accounting Prize.

Mullinavat's Jack Whelton, who is studying Bachelor of Business (Hons) and is a past student of Waterpark College, was presented with the CPA Financial Accounting Prize. Presented by CPA representative Jacinta Burke, it honoured students with the best financial accounting result from the BA (Hons) in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business (Hons).

Dean O’Mahony, who is studying Bachelor of Business (Hons) and is a past student of Waterpark College, was presented with the John Hume Credit Union Award. Lisduggan St Dominic and Waterford Credit Unions have a long relationship spanning over 20 years with the Business School, where the combined City Credit Unions sponsor the John Hume Scholarship.

In addition, a number of Waterford students made the Dean’s List and were presented with certificates. The Dean’s List comprises of approximately the top 5% highest performers in the school, each achieving first class honours in their continuing studies.

Recognition of student effort and excellence is something the School of Business continually does. These top performing students can influence others to achieve their potential as peer role models, and the recognition represents a mark of excellence to be included in recipient’s curriculum vitae.

The awards were called by the course leaders and presented by the Head of School (Dean) of Business Dr Thomas O'Toole.

Dean’s List recipients from Waterford include:

Ross O'Keeffe, who is studying the BA (Hons) in Marketing with Digital Media and a past student of Mount Sion CBS

Laura McEnery, who is studying the BA (Hons) in Marketing with Digital Media and a past student of Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School

Chloe Dennison, who is studying the BA (Hons) in Marketing with Digital Media and a past student of St. Angela's Ursuline Convent

Chloe Clince, who is studying the BA (Hons) in Marketing with Digital Media

Michael Clince, who is studying the BA (Hons) in Marketing with Digital Media

Katie Widger, who is studying the BA (Hons) in Accounting and a past student of Stella Maris school, Tramore

Shane Mobed, who is studying the BA (Hons) in Accounting and a past student of Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore

Sophie O Shea, who is studying the BA (Hons) in International Business and a past student of Ard Scoil na nDeise, Dungarvan

Joshua Kennedy, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of Christian Brothers Secondary School, Tramore

Monika Janiszewska, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons)

Seán Walsh, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of Mount Sion CBS

Justin Marshall, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of Mount Sion CBS

Colm Kirby, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of De La Salle College

Niamh Kelly, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of St. Angela's Ursuline Convent

Conor Burke, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of De La Salle College

Louise Dunphy, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of Our Lady of Mercy Secondary

Chloe Allen, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) Chloe Dempsey and a past student of Presentation Secondary School

Leon Keating, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of Waterpark College

Alex Fitzgerald, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of De La Salle College

Courtney Healy, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons)

Dean O'Mahony, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of Waterpark College

Orla O'Connor, who is studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons) and a past student of Waterpark College

Oleksandr Slyvchuk, who is studying the Higher Certificate in Business and a past student of Mount Sion CBS.

Among the Dean’s List recipients were School of Business President’s Scholarship recipients Louise Dunphy, Sean Walsh and Leon Keating. Each year, the scholarship scheme gives support to five individuals who already demonstrate the ability to make Irish society a better place, and allow them to further their potential. The 2020 scheme is now open for applications.