'I love an older boy': Waterford woman's hot date goes viral

A Waterford city woman's hot date has gone viral.

Rachel English featured on the latest series of LADbible's Text Dating series with Ozzy Man Reviews.

The video starring the King's Channel woman, who is currently studying occupational therapy at the University of Salford and lives in Manchester, has been viewed more than 630,000 times already.

"I have been single for 20 years. My whole life I've been single. I've always either gone for the wrong type of boy or then somebody's just not kept me interested enough to stay with them," Rachel told viewers.

"I want somebody who's super cheeky, somebody who's got loads of interesting stories to tell me, somebody who doesn't take himself too seriously," the past St Angela’s Ursuline Secondary School student continued.

"I love to travel. I am very ambitious. I love to dance and I always twerk and I can twerk. I love to sing. I have the gift of the gab."

Rachel was added into a blind chat in search of love, which was hilariously critiqued by YouTube sensation Ozzy Man Reviews. Rachel then travelled to Cardiff, Wales, for a date with her love interest.

