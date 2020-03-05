SPOILER ALERT - Gripping video clip of The Guards: Inside the K episode two

Episode two of The Guards: Inside the K will air on Virgin Media One next Wednesday at 9pm.

The new documentary series gives viewers unprecedented access to the work carried out by An Garda Síochána in some of the toughest scenarios possible.

From breaking down doors to the aftermath of shootings in the K District, which comprises of Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra, the series provides a no-holds-barred look at what it’s like to be a guard in Ireland today.

