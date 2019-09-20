Watch - Weather forecasters expect remnants of Hurricane Humberto to affect weather in Ireland

Make the most of the weather because next's week climate will be very different from the summer conditions of recent days with the remnants of a hurricane likely to impact.

The balmy conditions are expected to break down over the weekend coming according to Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner in the UK the Met Office.

The forecasters latest 10-day prediction is for unsettled weather to replace the warm and sunny weather because of a change in the jet stream.

Sunday is set to be a very different day with cooler windy weather on the way. Heavy rain is also on the cards for this weekend.

The remnants of Hurricane Umberto are also set to reach Ireland by next week. It will then be a normal Atlantic low pressure system. More Met Éireann forecast below tweet.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/kzoX5HlOXL

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days is available here.https://t.co/CuD6mXhbkf pic.twitter.com/R7i6eP3X3c — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2019

Met Éirean website forecast at 11.03am on Thursday, September 19:

It will be dry and mostly sunny on Thursday with just a few patches of cloud. Feeling warm with highest temperatures ranging 18 to 22 degrees in light or moderate southeasterly breezes.

TONIGHT

It will be dry and mostly clear tonight with just a few mist or fog patches. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light or moderate southeast breezes.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER

Another dry and mostly sunny day on Friday but with freshening southeasterly winds. Top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, highest across the west and northwest of the country.

Tomorrow night, will be dry and clear too with lowest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in a fresh to strong southeast wind.

Saturday will start out dry and sunny but cloud will increase from the south with scattered outbreaks of rain developing as the day goes on, many places will have long dry spells. Temperatures remain higher than usual for the time of year and still reaching as high as 22 degrees in longer spells of sunshine. Winds will be moderate to fresh southeasterly in direction. Temperatures will fall overnight to 14 or 15 degrees and showers will continue.

There'll be further showers or longer spells of rain on Sunday and it'll be warmest in the north of the country with the rain possibly turning heavier in the south and east. Winds will be mostly moderate east to southeast and the showery rain will mostly die out through the evening to give a mainly dry night.

Monday will see a return to cooler conditions more typical for the time of year. There'll be a more persistent spell of rain introducing unsettled weather for the early days of next week.