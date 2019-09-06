WATCH: Waterford's Lee O'Connor aims to end 'great week' with Republic of Ireland victory

WATERFORD Republic of Ireland under 21 defender Lee O'Connor is aiming to end an important week with an important victory against Armenia at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The 19-year old full-back had to report for international duty on Tuesday due to his deadline day transfer from Manchester United to Scottish Champions Celtic. After an early flight from Glasgow, O'Connor trained with the squad on Tuesday morning ahead of the important qualifier on Friday.

Ireland welcome Armenia to Tallaght Stadium as they look to make it two wins from two in their UEFA Under 21 European Championships qualifying group, with kick-off at 8pm at Tallaght Stadium.

After their opening 3-0 win over Luxembourg in March was watched by over 4,300 at Tallaght Stadium and O'Connor hopes for a similar size support on Friday. "It was an incredible atmosphere that night, something that a lot of us wouldn't have experienced at international level," says the Waterford native.

"It really made an impact and for us to have that type of support is fantastic as it really adds to the special experience of playing for your country if that many people are there to watch.

"It's a really important game as we want to build on the Luxembourg result and also take what we did in Toulon into the group form and continue the progress we've already made."

O'Connor was also part of the Ireland under 19 squad who reached the semi-finals of the UEFA European Championships in the summer, often playing in central midfield.

With the move to Celtic now completed, O'Connor says he is fully focused on international duty and admits he is thoroughly enjoying playing under Stephen Kenny. "You look at what he has achieved in the game and the type of manager he is, he fills us full of confidence and makes sure we're ready for every match," continues O'Connor.

"It's different coming into the under 21s squad because there is a lot more travel involved to different matches, which isn't always the case at under 19 level. It gets you fully prepared for what senior football will be like and that's what you want to experience as a young footballer.

"I was delighted to get the deadline day move completed, a big day for me and my family. It's been a busy week but a great one and I can't wait for the game tomorrow."

Tickets for the match at Tallaght Stadium will be available from the ground with tickets priced at €5 for adults, €2 for students/OAPs and free for under 16s.

TEAM NEWS

Ireland under 21 manager Stephen Kenny has a fully fit squad to choose from for the Armenia qualifier.