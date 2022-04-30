WATCH: South East winner of Best Dressed at Punchestown details her stunning outfit

The overall winner of the Punchestown Best Dressed Lady competition has been speaking to our own Siobhan Donohue about her look for the races.
Style Counsel Judges Suzie O'Neill, Jess Colivet, Kate Nally McCormack and MC Marietta Doran were hugely impressed with Carlow woman Deirdre Kane's ensemble.
Watch the full interview above.
