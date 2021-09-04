LISTEN: Here we go again! ABBA releases new songs after four decades

Two new songs have been released by pop sensation ABBA after four decades.
'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' have already amassed over six million views on YouTube since the release yesterday.
The group split up in 1982 after ten years of performing together.
The comeback was announced on Twitter and revealed the group will be performing in a virtual concert and releasing a ten song album.
Watch the legends themselves talk about their comeback in the YouTube video below:
The group hasn't missed a step and they sound just like the ABBA we know and love.
