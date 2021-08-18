As part of Heritage Week, this Thursday, August 19th, a special webinar will take place with a lively discussion about a new understanding of Ireland's Ancient South East and learn about the significance of Creadan Head.

Hosted by WIT in partnership with Waterford Chamber of Commerce the free two-part event will begin at 7.00pm.

This event introduces the Creadan - Waterford Estuary landscape and the work of the Creadan - Waterford Estuary Steering Group.

Established through the work of the late Noel McDonagh in 2019, this steering group is led by researchers from WIT Humanities, building on over 40 years of local and internationally recognised research work.

The film Creadan: A Sense of Place uncovers the story of a remarkable Mesolithic site on the Waterford Estuary. Archaeologists, geologists, ecologists and local storytellers investigate the unique traces left by Ireland's first settlers 10,000 years ago on Creadan Head.

The film will be launched during Heritage week as part of the exciting web event Creadan - a new understanding of Ireland's Ancient South East.

The film produced by one of Ireland's leading television production companies Nemeton TV, was developed within WIT's Creadan research project, led by Joy Rooney, funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and administered through An Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Based in Gaeltacht na nDéise, Nemeton TV has a longstanding and successful relationship with WIT. In conjunction with Údáras na Gaeltachta they offer the award-winning Higher Diploma in Arts in Television and Media Production.

Part one will introduce the work of the Creadan - Waterford Estuary Steering Group (SG) and the landscape of Creadan through this new short documentary film.

Part two will consist of a lively panel discussion, where we explore the significance of Creadan as it shapes a new understanding of the settling of Ireland's Ancient South East.

For full details of the event and how to register your interest please click here.