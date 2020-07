Offaly singer Mundy and his summer smash 'July' have received the Gift Grub treatment.

Mario Rosenstock's used the track to skewer the beleaguered government on their first term in charge prior to a six-week summer break.

The controversies, the u-turns and botched Dáil votes were all included in the skit. Even Mundy himself approved.

The song was aired on Today FM on Thursday.