WATCH: Waterford choir's spine-tingling lockdown performance

Like so many choirs around the world when this young choir from the WIT Music School couldn't perform shoulder to shoulder during Covid-19 lockdown, they found a way to do so virtually

The Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Youth Choir is made up of 50 singers from secondary schools all over the South East.

Niall Crowley, conductor, singing teacher and lecturer at WIT explains how they made the video. "Each member recorded a video on their phone and the different parts were then put together to create this beautiful performance."

The song, written by the band ‘Sleeping at Last’, he adds, is a reminder of "how we should treasure family and the ups and downs of our experiences at home - a message especially relevant in these times!"

The video is dedicated to the memory of choir member Karl Kirby who passed away last June.