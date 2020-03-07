WATCH: Waterford screamer is goal of the season contender

The League of Ireland is in rude health when it comes to goal-scoring.

Hot on the heels of Jordan Flores' wondergoal for Dundalk last week, Waterford's own Shane Griffin has fired in a stunning 40-yard strike at the RSC.

Derry City had taken the lead in this one through Stephen Mallon but a fabulous Sam Bone strike levelled matters before the break.

The game looked destined for stalemate in the second half until a bouncing ball reached the feet of Griffin in the 94th minute. With seconds remaining, Griffin killed it, let the ball almost come to a rest in front of him before pinging it into the top corner of Peter Cherrie's net.

Waterford won the game 2-1.

WHAT.A.STRIKE.