Waterford stars in new national library advertising campaign

A new national advertising campaign is asking the Waterford public to take a closer look at what their local authority library has to offer.

Waterford Libraries and all public libraries around the country are joining in the Take a Closer Look campaign, which is running for the next four weeks across radio, cinema, TV on demand, digital and social.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage people of all ages to join and use the library.

Speaking about the campaign, Waterford City and County librarian Jane Cantwell says: “Many people who use the library regularly know how great it is, but there are those who haven’t been in a while or don’t think there’s anything there for them. This campaign is inviting everyone to have a look at their library.

“We want everyone to take a closer look, to see beyond what they thought they knew about libraries and to find out about all the amazing services we offer – completely free.”

At present, around 16% of the Irish population are library members. The Our Public Libraries strategy aims to increase that to 30% by 2022.

The Take a Closer Look campaign was devised by the Libraries Development Unit of the Local Government Management Agency with the support of the Department of Rural and Community Development. It is part a wider national strategy to increase library use in Ireland.

The libraries in the adverts are real libraries and the people in the advert are real librarians – see if you can spot any you know.