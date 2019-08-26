MONDAY MEMORY: The moment Waterford's Kirsten Mate Maher is announced as the Rose of Tralee winner

It's been 12 months since Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher was announced as the winner of the 2018 Rose of Tralee.

After 57 roses descended on Tralee for the Rose Tour, the judges narrowed it down to 32 for the television element, and on Tuesday night, it was narrowed down to one - our very own Waterford Rose.

Kirsten Mate Maher was stunned as her name was read aloud by host Dáithí Ó Sé and her fellow roses gathered to congratulate her.

The 21-year-old had told Dáithí about her Zambian heritage, her love of hockey, her modelling with Redlane Boutique in Tramore and her college work in WIT.

She also made a statement about the attention the colour of her skin had received in the build-up to the final, saying that it was unfair and that we should now see past skin colour and all other subtle differences in a modern Ireland.

Kirsten has spent the last year representing Waterford and Ireland on the international stage carrying out the duties of Rose of Tralee.

The 2019 instalment of the long-standing pageant will be screened on RTE television on Monday and Tuesday night, August 26/27.