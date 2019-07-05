VIDEO: Waterford Children's Group Link celebrating 40 years of service

Children’s Group Link is celebrating 40 years of service provision in Waterford city.

The registered charity was founded in 1979 under the name St. Mary’s Junior Centre and had 12 children as its first members.

A number of special activities and commemorative events are taking place throughout the year, culminating in a gala event at its premises on Military Road on September 7 from 1-5pm.

Planning is well underway, with guests on the day getting the opportunity to see its refurbished premises. WLR will host a live outside broadcast at the occasion. There will be a 10 minute compilation video of its 40 years. Guests can enjoy food, refreshments and a variety of live entertainment. "We are hoping to have a number of special guests," a Children’s Group Link spokesperson says.

"We are now putting out an open call to our former members, staff, volunteers and supporters inviting you to celebrate with us on the day and share some treasured memories. This is an invite only event so if you are a former member (including the Pobal Project), volunteer, past fundraiser or staff and would like to receive a formal invite, get in contact with us.

"Also, in recognition of the significant support and contributions from the general public, we are inviting representation of Waterford citizens to be present at the gala event."

