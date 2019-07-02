REWIND WEDNESDAY: Homecoming for Waterford's All-Ireland winning minor hurlers in 2013

It's almost six years since the Waterford minor hurlers lifted the All-Ireland and returned to the city to a rapturous homecoming.

Led by captain Kevin Daly, the team went on an open-top bus parade through the city and enjoyed receptions in the city as well as Dungarvan.

Former RTE South East correspondent Damien Tiernan was there to soak up the atmosphere as thousands of Déise hurling fans lined the streets.

2013 represented Waterford's first All-Ireland Minor Hurling title since 1948 and they have not won one since.

They won that year against Galway in the final on a 1-21 to 0-16 scoreline.

