WATCH: Waterford learn semi-final opponents after wonder goal in quarter

Waterford FC face the long trip north to the Brandywell in the semi-final of the EA Sports Cup.

Alan Reynolds' men have been drawn to face holders Derry City after a professional 1-0 quarter-final win against Bray Wanderers on Monday.

Waterford got the job done after a stunning Scott Twine free-kick found the net in the first half.

The on-loan Swindon Town player curled is 20-yard effort expertly into the top corner leaving the Bray goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Waterford will face Derry City on Monday, August 5. The other semi-final pits Dundalk against Bohemians.