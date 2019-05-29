WATCH: Waterford learn semi-final opponents after wonder goal in quarter
Waterford FC face the long trip north to the Brandywell in the semi-final of the EA Sports Cup.
Alan Reynolds' men have been drawn to face holders Derry City after a professional 1-0 quarter-final win against Bray Wanderers on Monday.
Waterford got the job done after a stunning Scott Twine free-kick found the net in the first half.
The on-loan Swindon Town player curled is 20-yard effort expertly into the top corner leaving the Bray goalkeeper rooted to the spot.
Scroll back up to watch the match-winning moment.
Waterford will face Derry City on Monday, August 5. The other semi-final pits Dundalk against Bohemians.
