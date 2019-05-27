WATCH: Family of missing Waterford woman to make public appeal on RTE's Crimecall

Tonight on Crimecall on RTÉ One, the family of 54-year-old, mother of one, Mary Ryan from Waterford, appeal for information about her disappearance.

Mary was last seen around 2.30pm on Saturday, December 15 last in Connolly Place in Waterford city. Her mother Peggy O’Regan, said that Mary was passing her house that day and she decided to drop in for a cup of tea. That was the last time Peggy saw her daughter.

Mary’s daughter, Megan Ryan (20), remembers the day well, “There was nothing unusual, so we didn’t have a reason to be worried. She was the same as she usually was.”

Mary lives at Closegate in Waterford City and when a neighbour hadn’t seen Mary for a few weeks they became concerned and raised the alarm.

Mary was due to collect a social welfare payment on December 18, but she failed to do so and has not collected any payments since.

Peggy hopes that Mary’s unique appearance might help people remember her, “She always wore funky clothes and if you met her and you didn’t know her, she would stand out.”

Megan has searched tirelessly to find her mother, “I got posters and put them all around shops, I’ve knocked on doors and I’ve looked all over.”

But with no sign of Mary for over five months her family are growing increasingly concerned for her safety. Peggy said, “It's the not knowing that’s killing me.”

Megan appeals to anyone with information about Mary to come forward.

“We just want to know she’s safe. We’re all worried sick.”

Mary (54) is described as being almost 6 foot in height, with a distinct upright walk, short brown cropped short hair. She would often wear Doc Martens boots, colourful leggings with a denim skirt and a headband.

Tune in to Crimecall tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.