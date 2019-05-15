WATCH: Waterford boy's wish to walk to come true after incredible fundraiser

The parents of young Noah Sullivan have thanked the people of Waterford and beyond for helping them raise over €100,000 to help Noah's wish to walk come true.

David and Debbie Sullivan have said the fundraising effort will now allow them travel to St Louis, USA for life-altering surgery to help Noah, who was born with multiple medical issues, to walk.

Over the past five months, people have walked, talked, climbed, knitted, sewed, baked, shaved and sang to raise funds for Noah’s wish to walk.

"We thank you one and all. There are some events in the pipeline yet to happen over the next couple of weeks and all future funds received will go to secure further very necessary years of physiotherapy and rehab for Noah," David and Debbie said.

"Since Noah’s wish to walk campaign was launched in January this year, the people of Waterford and beyond have wholeheartedly gotten behind us and for that support, we will be eternally grateful," the couple added.

"Someday soon our son Noah will walk down the streets of Waterford and make us all proud of the opportunity we have collectively afforded him."

"From the bottom of our hearts, we say thank you," Noah's parents concluded.