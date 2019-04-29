WATCH: New Garda fleet of BMWs to operate in Waterford

A number of new BMW X5 Garda vehicles will operate in Waterford.

The new batch of X5s have been assigned to Dublin Metropolitan, Eastern, Southern and Northern Garda Regions.

They will be operating in counties Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Vehicles assigned to STOC will be operating in the greater Dublin area and available to support regional operations.

This new batch is in addition to vehicles allocated to Roads Policing on April 18.