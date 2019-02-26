WATCH: Singer behind stunning 'Phantom of the Opera' cover set for Waterford show

The young Kilkenny singer behind this stunning rendition of 'The Music of the Night' from the Phantom of the Opera is set to perform in Waterford in March.

Daniel Docherty will be part of the Waterford Institute of Technology Musical Society's staging of 'Oh What A Night' at the Garter Lane Theatre on March 23 at 8pm.

Daniel, who uses the stage name Danissimo on social media, posted the above clip and has already amassed thousands of views. The powerful, yet controlled performance has drawn widespread praise.

Tickets for the Oh What A Night musical production are available here.

