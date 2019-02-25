Poland to the South East: Teenager who ‘nearly turned to drugs’ releases powerful YouTube video to help others

A teenager who moved to Ireland from Poland has overcome a troubled childhood and is making a success of his life.

Instagram influencer Oskar Lipinski, who starred in the latest series of Ireland's Fittest Family on RTÉ One, has launched a YouTube video documenting his upbringing in County Tipperary.

“I was easily influenced as a kid growing up. I got in with the wrong group and was always trying to act cool and stand out from the crowd," Oskar told Waterford Live.

He admitted smoking, drinking and "at one stage nearly going down the route of drugs".

Oskar hopes the video will empower others to make the right choices in life. "I want this video to help other teenagers and young adults that might be at the same stage in life right now that I was back then," Oskar added.