WATCH: Waterford holidaymakers get close to Flo Rida at New York City parade

As families and friends across the county jet off on Summer 2019 holidays, WaterfordLive.ie wants to hear from you.

Share the summer vibes with WaterfordLive.ie readers by sending us photos and videos to news@waterfordlive.ie.

A group from Waterford enjoyed the Puerto Rican Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York City earlier this month. "It was only when we got home and looked on Instagram that we realised Flo Rida was right in front of us in the parade as we tried to cross the road," the group told WaterfordLive.ie.

Check out some of the parade highlights in the video above.

Read more: 'I wouldn't have wanted Justin Bieber's life'