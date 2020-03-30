NEWS
WATCH: Counselling psychologist shares valuable coronavirus advice
A counselling psychologist with South East Community Healthcare's primary care services highlights the importance of gratitude and counting one’s blessings amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Tara Audrey says feeling grateful has positive psychological effects. It shifts focus away from negative thoughts and emotions, advising the public to write down one thing that went well for them today.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on