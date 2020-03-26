WATCH: Suicide prevention officer gives coronavirus advice to Waterford public

A resource officer for suicide prevention with the South East Community Healthcare has shared some valuable advice amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Tracy Nugent's tips include talking about Covid-19, sharing your problems with others, and staying in touch with trusted friends and family during difficult times. "You don't have to face things on your own," she says.

Tracy reminds viewers that the Samaritans 24/7 listening service on 116 123 and Pieta House’s national suicide helpline on 1800 247 247 can be contacted by phone, and that www.YourMentalHealth.ie is also another resource to consult.