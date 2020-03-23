NEWS
WATCH: HSE psychologist's advice to Waterford parents on talking to children about coronavirus
A HSE senior psychologist says parents should be "open and available" when it comes to talking to their children about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
HSE/South East Community Healthcare senior psychologist Peadar Maxwell shares his tips in the above video.
"Remember that their anxiety and your anxiety is not just normal but it's useful. It protects us and reminds us to wash our hands and socially distance," he says.
