WATCH: Waterford psychologist calls for calm amid coronavirus crisis

A Waterford psychologist says the public needs to be calm and make good decisions amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) emergency.

Principal psychologist for Waterford with the HSE/South East Community Healthcare, Dr. Mairi Keenyleyside, says that in difficult times there will be difficult situations.

"It can be helpful if we can use a few little tricks to calm the nervous system and get the thinking part of our brain working. The tip for today is to breathe out for longer than you breathe in," she says.

