WATCH: Hurling star hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

A former Dublin hurler has opened up after testing positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Michael Carton, who retired in 2015, had never any health issues, he told Virgin Media One's Ireland AM this Wednesday.

A member of the Dublin Fire Brigade, he developed symptoms which started off with a fever, chills, headaches, and sore legs and arms.

He called the Dublin Fire Brigade medics, who advised him to self-isolate.

He was tested for coronavirus using swabs down his throat and up his nose. He got the results back within 24 hours, which revealed his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

He was brought straight to the Mater Hospital, entering the premise the back way before being put straight into isolation.