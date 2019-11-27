Tramore town centre set for transformation

A public information event will take place in Tramore, County Waterford, next month.

Local people and business owners are invited to attend the event on the public realm works planned for Tramore town centre.

The event will take place on December 5 from 3-5pm on the ground floor of Tramore Library.

Staff from Waterford Council’s Design Team, along with the contractor’s staff (Niall Barry and Co. Ltd) will be present to answer any queries on the day.

The public realm project includes upgrading the streetscape and services on Main Street, introducing a traffic management plan for Tramore town centre, and the development of a public car park adjacent to the library.

