POLL: Would you open your home to a Ukrainian refugee?

Roderic O'Gorman has today (Tuesday March 8) launched an online portal allowing Irish people to register their homes and/or spare bedrooms as potential accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.
The move, which is in collaboration with the Irish Red Cross, comes as a reported 1,800 refugees arrive in Ireland with many more expected.
Ireland stands in solidarity with all those fleeing Ukraine.— Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) March 7, 2022
Today, my Department, working with the @irishredcross has launched a national accommodation pledge portal to register potential accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.
Full details: https://t.co/C29GjSWdVw
Almost two million people have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far.
According to the Taoiseach, approximately two-thirds of people who have already arrived in Ireland have family connections, however this proportion is falling as the crisis escalates.
He confirmed almost 500 refugees arrived in the country on Sunday (March 6).
