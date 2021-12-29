POLL? When should people take down Christmas decor? Have your say!
Between St Stephen's Day and the New Year
New Year's Day
January 6th
Not until February
The exact length of the Christmas period is hard to pin down, but for many households it often lasts until the first week in January (usually the sixth).
It's not uncommon to see trees and twinkle lights still proudly displayed in homes until then, but for others who consider the peak of festivities long done by New Year's Day, it's time for Christmas decor to come down.
Some opt to remove things one tinsel boa at a time over several days, while others box up all evidence of Christmas as soon as possible until next year. There's no right or wrong way to do it, but everyone is divided on the right day and time!
When do you take down your own Christmas decor? Vote in the poll above now!
