POLL: Should Taoiseach Micheál Martin lead Fianna Fáil into next election?

A Fianna Fáil Think-In is taking place in Cavan today with TDs and senators from all over the country gathering to discuss the reasons behind their poor General Election performance in 2020.
The party's lack of clear identity will reportedly be up for discussion, according to an internal report authored by Fianna Fáil's Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Sean Fleming.
Mr Fleming told RTE News this morning that Taoiseach Micheál Martin's leadership isn't expected to come into question at the meeting.
What do you think? Should the Taoiseach continue leading the party into the next election?
