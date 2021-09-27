Search

27/09/2021

POLL: Do you support the proposed extra bank holiday for frontline workers?

POLL: Do you support the proposed extra bank holiday for frontline workers?

POLL: Do you support the proposed extra bank holiday for frontline workers?

An additional bank holiday is being proposed for frontline workers as part of the government's pandemic bonus strategy. 

The idea has not yet been confirmed, however public figures such as Fine Gael's Ciaran Cannon TD have begun to suggest appropriate dates. 

Deputy Cannon spoke to RTE Drivetime today to suggest the date should line up with Thanksgiving in the United States.   

What do you think? Do you support the idea of an extra bank holiday for frontline workers? Vote in the poll above and have your say! 

Local News

