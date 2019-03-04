POLL: Should convicted drink-drivers be allowed drive to work?

Proposals are being examined by Government to give convicted drink-drivers an exemption from their driving ban so that they can drive to work, according to Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Deputy Healy-Rae told Newstalk Breakfast that a permit-style system model has been used "quite successfully" in countries like New Zealand. He conceded that it's "not perfect" but that its merits should be looked at.

"New stricter regulations with regards drink driving have been introduced and the penalties are severe. I think when a person is caught illegally driving when under the influence of alcohol, if they can make a case that their families are going to be detrimentally affected by the fact that they won't be able to drive to work.

"If you have a young family who are relying on a parent to earn their income. If that perhaps that would be endangered by the fact that the person can't go to work. Some people can get public transport, but you take a rural dweller who needs their vehicle to go from home to their place of work and all of a sudden they can't do that, not only are they being put off the road but maybe also they are losing their job."