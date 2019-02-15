POLL: Do you agree with contactless church collections in Waterford?

Catholic masses look set to take a big step into the 21st century by introducing contactless card machines at a number of churches.

The initiative is being rolled out at a number of Dublin churches as a trial and allows massgoers make a contribution via a contactless card machine instead of conventional collections.

The move is a reaction to a decline in basket collections at masses across the country in recent years, with dwindling attendance numbers and a less cash-reliant society being blamed.

The new standalone card machines will be in place at the back of a number of Dublin churches. The plan is to roll the machines out to churches beyond the capital later this year.

As well as offerings, the machines will allow people to sign up for recurring payments, or pay for local pilgrimage trips.

It's understood basket collections will remain in place.

So, we want your opinion - do you think this is a good idea and shows the Church is moving with the times, or do you think it is excessive and unbefitting of a Catholic church?