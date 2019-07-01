POLL
VOTING LINES ARE OPEN: The Best Pint in Waterford can be got at ....
Where can you get the best pint in Waterford?
Tower Hotel
The Woodman Bar
Mother McHugh's (Fenor)
Tír na nÓg (Dungarvan)
Tully’s Bar
The Bull and Green
Revolution
Harney’s (Dunhill)
Nicky’s Bar
J and K Walsh Victorian Spirit Grocer
White’s Bar (Ballymacaw)
The Hub
The Cove Bar
Caulfield’s Bar
The Mansion House
The Ritz (Tramore)
Jack Meade’s (Cheekpoint)
Craftsman Bar and Restaurant
Davy Macs
O’Neill’s (Tramore)
The Reg
Henry Downes
The Tap Room
Sal’s
Granville Hotel
Waterford Castle Hotel and Golf Resort
The Gingerman
Dooley’s Hotel
Geoff’s
The Three Shippes
The Munster
Kazbar
Oskars
Uluru
Vote in WaterfordLive.ie's poll now.
