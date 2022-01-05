ALERT: Water outage in Waterford area

Water Outage has been reported in Woodview, Killea, Dunmore East.
Irish Water said they will endeavor to have the service back by 4.30pm today.
Irish Water said: "Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
