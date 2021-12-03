Fun activities for children at Winterval Waterford this weekend

Winterval Waterford is back this weekend with another festive, fun-filled few days.
Winterval Waterford is celebrating its ninth year of festive magical moments, with old favourites and new and exciting programmes.
On Saturday, December 4 expect to see loads of fun-filled activities for the children at 'Kids Lab-Land' & 'Bricks4Kids'.
Activities on offer include making your own light-up Science Christmas card, Santa's Slime Workshop, and Engineering Adventures & the Electric Car.
Sunday, December 5 sees a wide range of activities for children to partake in, including Exploring the Moon - The Lunar Rover & making your own light-up Science Christmas card.
The Waterford Eye & Ireland's Largest Christmas tree will also be on display at the Winterval Waterford this weekend.
More details can be found here.
WONDER-EVENTS MARQUEE AT WINTERVAL THIS WEEKEND HAS FUN-FILLED SCHEDULE! At Kids Lab-Land & Bricks4Kids, explore the science of polymers making Santa’s Slime, learn about electricity making your own light-up Christmas card or become an engineer making a moving Christmas scene! pic.twitter.com/Tw5qLfNKJG— Winterval Waterford (@Winterval_WAT) December 3, 2021
The research could help increase the understanding of the early stages of human development and to develop therapeutics for infertility or contraceptives.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.