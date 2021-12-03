Search

Waterford secondary school helped local community to reduce single-use plastic

TY students of St. Augustine’s College, with Margo McGann, Transition year Co-ordinator

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Secondary schools in Waterford were involved in National Reuse Month’s campaign to get more people reusing and recycling.

The national campaign happened during the month of October, and individuals were encouraged to reuse more in every aspect of daily life. 

Initiatives were put in place for everyone this year, from how to encourage reuse, and cut out disposable plastics at sports club or schools, to upcycling everything from fashion to furniture.

Waterford City and County Council held an online workshop to educate schools on the benefits of refilling a reusable bottle with water versus using a single-use bottle and disposing of it.

The students of St. Augustine’s College, Dungarvan took action in their community by encouraging local businesses to offer water refills and register to appear on Refill.ie’s Tap Map, a site that shows all the locations in Ireland where a free water refill is available.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Seanie Power said the campaign was 'great' for communities up and down the county to get involved in and to take action against plastics, thus preventing waste and acting against climate change.

"This competition has united communities in a common goal to responsibly refill a reusable bottle and continue to contribute to the positive results the campaign has seen to date." he added.

Environmental Awareness Officer with Waterford City & County Council, Ella Ryan said schools across the county have done 'tremendous work' for this competition.

"This campaign has highlighted the benefits of refilling and reusing, not just within the school but across the wider community. We were delighted to receive LAPN funding from the EPA to run this competition. I would encourage everyone to look at the Tap Map on Refill.ie to check where their local refill points are located."

Waterford City & County Council extended their congratulations to the St. Augustine’s Transition Year students and TY Coordinator Margo McGann for driving the project in the school.

