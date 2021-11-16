Tramore set to light up for Christmas

Public realm works on Main Street, Tramore are due to be completed by the first week in December to coincide with the start of the festive season and the switching on of the Christmas lights in Tramore on December 2.

While weather conditions have hampered progress on some days, there is currently a full complement of pavers on site working to ensure the deadline is met. The junction at Main Street and Queen Street will re-open to traffic once works are completed on Main Street.

The new paved area on Main Street, which will remain closed to traffic until the new traffic management system comes into place next year, will be the focus of some of the many Christmas activities being organised by Waterford Chamber with the support of Waterford City and County Council and local businesses.

Key attractions on Main Street will include a 20ft Christmas tree and a giant festive post box for children to post their letters to Santa.

Following new investment in festive lights by Waterford City and County Council, the area will be lit by a curtain of Christmas lights to add to the festive atmosphere while Santa’s sleigh will take up prominent position at the Plaza and will make a picture perfect opportunity for children and families to pose for photos.

Lynda Lawton, Waterford Chamber of Commerce said:

“We’re excited to plan a festive extravaganza for Tramore this Christmas. While the works have taken longer than originally anticipated, that fact that the finish line is in sight is a great relief for local businesses.

“That’s why we intend to make Christmas in Tramore one to remember for the local community. The lights that are being installed by the Council will really showcase the new Plaza, Main Street and Queen Street. The Christmas tree will take pride of place in Main Street and the younger ones can rest assured that their letters will get to the Big Man himself when posted in the 12 ft Santa letter box.

“Along with a host of other festive attractions and surprises throughout the town, Tramore is a must visit this Christmas.”

Following completion of paving on Main Street, works will refocus on the car park at Quish’s SuperValu. Planned works at the junction of Strand Road and Gallweys Hill will commence in early January 2022 to avoid disruption to traffic over the festive period.