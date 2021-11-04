Search

04/11/2021

Guest line-up revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One

Last year's break-out Late Late Toy Show star will also feature!

Reporter:

Reporter

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One, with the return of a very special show on Friday night dedicated to Taking Care of Business.

After host Ryan Tubridy issued a national call-out on his Instagram for local small-to-medium sized Irish businesses in October to apply to be in with a chance of featuring on the show, applicants responded in their droves from across the country.

On this week’s show, 16 Irish entrepreneurs who have been selected from all corners of the country will showcase their products. These brave innovators will demonstrate their tenacity, resourcefulness and embody the spirit of optimism that will ignite a jobs-led recovery in a post-pandemic era. 

The Late Late Show will be devoted to promoting the very best of what Irish businesses have to offer across various sectors and will exhibit a host of products from dozens of additional Irish businesses throughout the show.

Irish chef and entrepreneur Clodagh McKenna and husband Harry Herbert will speak to Ryan about their lives together at his Highclere Estate (aka Downton Abbey)!

Last year's break-out Late Late Toy Show star Adam King and dad, David, will join Ryan ahead of the release of David's new book 'A Hug for You'. They will talk about their incredible year since Adam first melted our hearts with his Virtual Hug and how his story continues to inspire people around the world. And Adam's wish to present The Late Late Show may be about to come true…

Musical performance on the night from Derry's latest musical prodigy, Roe, who will sing her rendition of The Cranberries classic 'I Can't Be With You'.

Catch The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, November 5th at 9:35pm.

