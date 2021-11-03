This year's Winterval promises to be 'bigger and brighter'

Winterval, Ireland’s largest Christmas festival, returns to Ireland's oldest city, Waterford, this November and December for its 9th year with its biggest and most festive nineteen-day programme of events for all ages.

Brought to you by Waterford City and County Council, this winter’s festival integrates the old and the new, with festival favourites that everyone knows and loves and a new mix of exciting programming to elevate Winterval to a whole new level.

The festival will run from Friday November 19th until Thursday December 23rd over the first four weekends and then a final weeklong run from December 17th to 23rd.

Visitors can look forward to a round-trip non-stop journey to a world of Christmas celebration including Ireland’s largest Christmas tree measuring over 50ft tall, 5 citywide themed Festive City Quarters, the brand new Ar Ais Le Chéile fun-filled Irish living language area for families, the p-awesome Petstival zone filled with doggie delights and pet programming, the hands-on Kids Lab-Land STEAM and science hub, festive food and craft markets, live music and arts performance, and a plethora of free and ticketed entertainment for kids and adults, families and friends and even furry four-legged friends alike.

This year’s themed Winterval festival destination areas, will be spread across Waterford city for festival-goers to visit and revisit across the 5 week 19 day festival run.

When we said #winterval 2021 is bigger than ever before, we really meant it! Check festival maps & timetables, available now on our website & plan a super fun festive adventure at Ireland’s largest Christmas festival Brought to you by @waterfordcounci https://t.co/kE5uTE9Cg1 — Winterval Waterford (@Winterval_WAT) October 29, 2021

This includes the Continental Christmas Market Quarter (John Roberts Square / Broad Street / Michael’s Street), Elfstival Festival Family Quarter (Arundel Square), The Ever-Greenway Quarter (The Apple Market), Christmas Cultural Quarter (O’Connell Street) and the much-anticipated Winterval Wonder-Events Quarter (The Viking Triangle).

Soak up the Christmas atmosphere and yuletide spirit at the Continental Christmas Market Quarter. Take your family photo with the spectacular and sparkly Ireland’s Largest Christmas Tree which measures over 50ft tall at the centre of Waterford’s Broad Street.

There is something for everyone at this years festival including the vintage funfair, food and craft stalls and of course the famous Waterford eye, the towering 32 meter high ferris wheel to see Ireland's oldest city from a new perspective.

The annual Waterford Crafts Christmas Craft Fair is back for its 37th year in Garter Lane Arts Centre where you can explore the finest range of unique high-quality handmade gifts, produced by over 40 local craftspeople, all under one roof.

At this year’s Winterval, a spectacular brand new fun-filled festive area for families set in the city’s historic Viking Triangle will be unveiled. Families can look forward to not only visiting this hero-events zone but revisiting this family-friendly quarter every weekend across the 5 week Winterval run and experiencing the new weekly programming on offer.

Treat your pooch to a doggie day out where they can take part in some fun, games and test their agility skills with the DSPCA Dog Training Team who will also be there to help with dog training advice.

Promoting Christmas values of togetherness, family and joy, the theme of Winterval 2021 is ‘Celebrate Together’ and marks the gathering back together of families, friends and communities to create magical experiences and lifelong memories for them to cherish at the heart of Ireland’s oldest city.

For a full list of events and booking details