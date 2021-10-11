Series of experimental films to be screened in Waterford theatre this week

A programme of experimental films by Irish and international artists will be screened at Garter Lane Arts Centre this Wednesday, October 13th, at 6.30pm.

The selection of contemporary short films, which is entitled ‘Signals & Circuits’, features the work of Irish and international artists and explores ideas relating to communication, travel, surveillance and technology.

The programme is currently on a national tour and following the presentation at Garter Lane will be screened at Pálás Cinema, Galway, on October 20th.

The event has been organised by Irish artist film organisation, aemi, and tickets for the screening, priced at €5, can be booked on the Garter Lane Art Centre’s website.

Amongst the films that will be screened, ‘Receiver’, a 2019 short film by Irish artist Jenny Brady presents an overview of “deaf history drawing on research into The Milan Conference of 1880, which led to a ban on teaching sign language in schools for the deaf”.

Celebrated UK artist-filmmaker John Smith, will present his 2019 film, ‘A State of Grace’, “a radical reinterpretation of an airline’s safety instructions” that is triggered by the artist's poor hearing during a flight to Ireland.

Finnish artist Jussi Eerola presents his 2020 film, ‘Blue Honda Civic’ (pictured) “a minimalistic road movie mirroring the emotions of the driver through the landscapes”.

Speaking ahead of the programme screening, aemi co-director Alice Butler encouraged audiences to come and experience something inspiring:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Garter Lane Arts Centre to present ‘Signals & Circuits’ in Waterford as part of the programme’s national tour.

It’s an opportunity for audiences to come and experience the work of some of the most interesting artist filmmakers working today. Many of the short films emphasise the political and cultural value of speaking out, either to express an inner voice or strengthen the power of collective struggle.

For those who may not have experienced artist film before, it’s a wonderful introduction to the art form and an opportunity to come and experience something inspiring”.

aemi is a Dublin based arts organisation supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and dedicated to exhibiting moving image works by artists and experimental filmmakers.

The ‘Signals & Circuits’ programme includes films by Jenny Brady (IE), Jussi Eerola (FI), Laura Fitzgerald (IE), John Smith (UK), Deborah Stratman (USA) and Yoga For The Eyes (IE). For further information visit aemi.ie

“Signals & Circuits” will be screened this Wednesday, 13th October, 6.30 pm, at Garter Lane Arts Centre, tickets are priced at €5. For further information visit garterlane.ie