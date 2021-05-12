Waterford events announced for Bealtaine Living Earth Festival

The Bealtaine Living Earth Festival celebrating nature, local heritage and sustainability in the South East of Ireland has launched its listing of free public and schools events running from Saturday, May 15 to Sunday, May 23.

Now in its 17th year, it is coordinated by Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) STEM engagement centre, and has a strong line up of Waterford-related events including:

Dr Mark Rowe, medical doctor and author of A Prescription of Happiness, will talk about the importance of nature, being mindful and appreciating the world around us as we enter the warmer months and a summer spent outdoors.

Yvonne Grace, horticulture lecturer at WIT, will speak about the growth and expansion of ‘no mow’ zones to promote biodiversity and increasing local resources for our all-important pollinators

A journey through four seasons of the Lafcadio Hearn Gardens, Tramore will take place on May 15.

There is also an event on Exploring Climate change along the Copper Coast on May 19.

Carrick-on-Suir's Brian White will take viewers on a walk by the Suir River on May 21, discussing the wonderful range of biodiversity on river.

A schools programme for primary pupils and transition year students in the South East will run alongside Living Earth TV focusing both on land and at sea with talks and workshops from the National Reptile Zoo, Dave’s Jungle, Seal Rescue Ireland and the Marine Explorers.

The Bealtaine Living Earth Festival incorporates many international days of significance including Fascination with Plants Day on May 18 hearing from Yvonne Grace, horticulture lecturer at WIT, and World Bee Day on May 20 which includes talk from the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

The festival brings groups from across the South East of Ireland together to celebrate biodiversity, our Living Earth, nature, health and wellbeing, and is funded by Science Foundation Ireland, Waterford City and County Council, and industry partners West Pharma, Abbott, Sanofi, MSD, and Bausch + Lomb.

For 2021 the Bealtaine Living Earth Festival will continue to highlight local amenities and centres showcasing the rich natural heritage and the environment across the region in partnership with organisations such as Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens and WIT.

Each day at 5.30pm events will be broadcast on Living Earth TV on the festival website.

“This year the festival will draw attention to regional attractions available for people to explore within their county and beyond as restrictions ease. It will help to cultivate a sense of appreciation for nature on our doorstep as we all prepare for a summer spent outdoors,” says Kayleigh Foran of Calmast.

“Each day at 5.30 pm through Living Earth TV the festival will feature different venues using guided walks, videos, tours and self-directed information and workshops which are fun for all ages.

“We are excited to host many amazing workshops and talks. It is a fantastic opportunity showcase these wonderful local resources and for the public to get out and about this summer.”

Organisers will have a panel of experts on hand to answer the public’s pressing questions on plants, trees, sustainability and other areas of biodiversity. Details and schedules will be added to www.livingearth.ie and its Facebook.