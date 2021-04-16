‘Religion - no place for a woman’ online public lecture at Waterford IT on April 21

Religion - no place for a woman is the topic of an upcoming online public lecture at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

Very Rev Maria Jansson, Dean of Waterford, Christ Church Cathedral has been invited to give a guest lecture as part of the Department of Arts Lunchtime Lecture Series.

Of Irish Swedish extraction, she was a teacher and academic before ordination 20 years ago in Galway. She served as Rector of Wexford before coming to Waterford, being installed as Dean in December 2011. Of particular interest is the role of women in the church.

The lecture will take place from 1.15pm-2pm on April 21 online via Zoom.

The Department of Arts Lunchtime Lecture Series, which has been running since February, has brought a range of speakers to a wider audience than previous years thanks to Zoom. It aims to showcase the fascinating research being undertaken in the Department of Arts in WIT’s School of Humanities as well as bringing in guest speakers.

The Department of Arts is home to a range of full-time undergraduate honours degrees in Psychology, Social Science, Arts (with English, Languages, Theatre Studies, Religion, Psychology and Social Science among the options), Music, Art, Design, Culinary, Tourism and Hospitality. At postgraduate level there is a Masters in Applied Spirituality.

Beginning with an overview of the experience of ordained women in the Church of Ireland over the last 30 years, Dean Jansson will explore the suppression of women’s agency and voice. She will also outline the characteristics of female spiritual leadership and how this is necessarily subversive of religious patriarchy.

The topics in the series include Ireland during the Holocaust, pilgrimage in the 21st Century, postcolonialism, identity, gender and much more in between.

Dr Séamus Dillon, Head of the Department of Arts at WIT and Coordinator of the online lecture series, said: “We are really proud of the lecture series that we have put together this Spring. We have had an exciting and varied line-up with something for everyone.

"The aim of the series is to showcase the fascinating research being undertaken by colleagues in this Department. We also have many external guest speakers who I am sure will be of interest to friends both within WIT and in our external community.”